New Tchaikovsky Conservatory to be built in China within three years

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Culture Ministry has approved a joint project with China to build an offshoot of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory in the city of Chongqing in the next few years, acting rector of the conservatory Alexander Sokolov told TASS.

"Now we are helping China to build the Tchaikovsky Conservatory, where all the programs will be ours, Moscow's, as well as the teaching staff. Not only those who now work [at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory], but also those who have a diploma from our conservatory, including the Chinese themselves, who studied with us and represent our school both in their home country and in the world in general," he said. Sokolov clarified that this is not a branch of the Moscow Conservatory, but a full-fledged new educational institution.

According to him, the Moscow Conservatory has already received "the approval of the Russian Culture Ministry for the implementation of this project," now the Chinese side is waiting for such approval from its ministry. "A plot of land on the banks of the Yangtze River in the wonderful city of Chongqing - the largest city in the world in terms of area - has already been granted [for this project]. I think in two or three years the campus, as well as and concert halls and classrooms, will be built. I've seen how they do it, they really don't waste time," the acting rector of the conservatory added.

On March 11, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS that such an educational institution could appear in China on the basis of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and a Chinese university.

According to the joint decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Years of Culture of China and Russia will be held in 2024-2025.