Six drones fall near oil refinery in Krasnodar Region — authorities

KRASNODAR, MAY 19. /TASS/. Six drones fell on the territory of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, Slavyansk district head Roman Sinyagovsky reported.

"In the early morning hours of May 19, six drones fell on the territory of the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery during a drone attack," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sinyagovsky added that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.

According to him, two explosions were recorded in the area. "One explosion was recorded in the area of the old cemetery, one explosion in a nearby settlement," Sinyagovsky said.

An oil refinery has suspended operations after a drone attack, the security director of the Slavyansk ECO group of companies, Eduard Trudnev, told TASS.

"Work was stopped after the drone attack," he said.

He added that the drones that attacked the oil refinery carried charges with steel balls.

"This time the drones were bigger, the charges were bigger too, and they were stuffed with steel balls," the security director said.

Meanwhile, the press service of the regional administration said that no fires were recorded after a drone attack on the territory of the Slavyansk oil refinery.

"Nothing is burning at the oil refinery," the press service said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had downed 57 Ukrainian drones in the Krasnodar Region over the past 24 hours. Slavyansk district head Roman Sinyagovsky reported that six drones fell on the territory of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.