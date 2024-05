MOSCOW, 19 May. /TASS/. A powerful explosion has occurred in Kharkov in the east of Ukraine, City Mayor Igor Terekhov reported.

"A powerful explosion rocks Kharkov," he wrote on his Telegram channel, without giving details.

Later another powerful explosion has occurred, City Mayor reported.

"Another powerful explosion," he wrote.

An air raid alert has been in effect in the Kharkov Region for almost eight hours.