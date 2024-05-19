Russia adds deputy head of Ukrainian presidential administration to wanted list

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has declared wanted Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Roman Mashovets, an officer of the military intelligence reserve, according to the database.

"Roman Vasilyevich Mashovets. Wanted under a Russian Criminal Code article," the database said, without specifying the article under which he is wanted.

Last July, the press office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that Mashovets was the coordinator of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR). He coordinated a network of agents who prepared assassination attempts on Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Yalta mayor Yanina Pavlenko.

Mashovets has been deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration since 2020.