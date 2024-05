DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. Russian FPV drone operators have hit a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle near the village of Solovyevo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), regional security forces told TASS.

"Another Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was hit by our FPV drone operators near Avdeyevka, near Solovyevo," the source said.

According to objective control data, the crew members of the armored vehicle were injured.