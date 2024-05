GENICHESK, May 19. /TASS/. A total of 16 civilians have been injured as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a minibus in a village in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"A total of 17 people were traveling. One was killed. All the others have bruises and light wounds. Assistance was provided on the spot. No one was sent to hospital," the governor said.