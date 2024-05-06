China to support peace conference on Ukraine approved by Moscow, Kiev — Xi

PARIS, May 6. /TASS/. China will support any peace conference on Ukraine that would be approved by both Moscow and Kiev, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"We call on all parties to resume dialogue, to build up mutual trust. We support the idea of holding an international peace conference that would be approved by both sides, Russia and Ukraine, and attended by all parties to discuss all peace initiatives," he told a news conference after talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris.

He stressed that China is neither the cause nor a party to the conflict. "But we have never watched fire from the other bank but have always been playing an active role in building peace," he said. "History shows that any conflict ends in talks."

Xi is on a visit to France from May 5 through 7. His visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He previously visited the country in 2014 and 2019.