EU's handling of Ukrainian refugee issue could lead to new crisis, says Russian official

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Speculation in the EU about sending draft-age Ukrainians back home will trigger riots and possibly lead to a new migration crisis in Europe, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), said.

"The campaign to mobilize Ukrainians hiding in European Union countries has failed. The Ukrainian refugee issue is becoming increasingly dangerous for Europe as it threatens to escalate into another migration crisis," he wrote on Telegram.

"This is why the EU leadership has found itself in a situation where it’s better to do nothing. Any decisions on the issue are fraught with negative consequences," Volodin noted.

According to him, European Union countries would like "to get rid" of refugees because supporting them has taken a toll on the economy. Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainian refugees in European countries currently stands at about 4.3 mln, the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out. Trying to deport them "may lead to even bigger problems for these nations," Volodin said.

"Although Washington and Brussels are determined to fight to the last Ukrainian, they are running out of avenues to get people to the front. Enormous losses are impossible to hide. The Kiev regime’s armed forces are demoralized. That’s why Ukrainian citizens have no wish to return home from the EU and become 'cannon fodder'," Volodin stressed.