Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks Israeli airbase in Eilat

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement has attacked an Israeli airbase in Eilat using a kamikaze drone, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV channel, the drone was launched from Iraq. The movement has noted that it will continue attacks on Israeli military targets until combat in the Gaza Strip halts.

The news outlet said that on Saturday, the movement launched a missile at Israel’s port of Haifa on the Mediterranean.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.