Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.22% to 2,772.84 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.86% to 1,139.74 points. The yuan rate fell 6.1 kopecks to 11.05 rubles.

"The statements following the closed talks on Ukraine in Geneva were quite general. But since there were no inflated expectations this time, and the parties decided to continue the dialogue, investor reaction was quite calm," noted Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"The leading gainers on the stock market were shares of the Pozitiv Group (+2.9%), possibly due to the undervaluation of these promising stocks," notes Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, the leading decliners were shares of TGK-1 (-2.3%) ahead of the announcement of the results of the shareholders' meeting on dividend approval.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for Friday is 2,720-2,820 points. The forecast for the ruble to dollar exchange rate is 76-78 rubles, and for the yuan - 11-11.3 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates on Friday is 75-77 rubles, 89-91 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.