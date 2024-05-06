UK Ministry of Defense subjected to major cyberattack — Sky News

LONDON, May 7. /TASS/. Hackers breached into the UK Ministry of Defense’s servers, gaining access to information about officials and current service personnel, Sky News reported, claiming that China-affiliated individuals were behind the cyberattack.

According to the report, government officials of the United Kingdom will make a statement to the Parliament in connection with the attack on May 7.

At the same time, Sky News emphasized that the UK government will stop short of directly accusing China of malicious activities.

The report says that hackers breached into payroll systems and got access to personal data of ministry officials, current service personal and veterans, including their names and bank details.