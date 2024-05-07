BELGRADE, May 7. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Belgrade has huge importance for Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta corporation, deemed extremist).

In a statement, issued after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Li Ming, Vucic mentioned "final preparations to President Xi Jingping’s visit, which is of huge importance for Serbia."

"The honor that he shows to our country by visiting it, is immeasurable for all of us, particularly taking into account Serbia’s plans for speeding up its comprehensive development, and providing the current global geopolitical context," Vucic said.

Serbia and China will sign more than 30 agreements during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Belgrade, the Tanjug news agency reported.

The safety of the 400-strong Chinese delegation, led by the president, will be ensured by 3,400 police officers.

Xi’s plane will be escorted by Serbia’s MiG-29 fighter jets once it crosses the country’s sovereign airspace. In the airport, the Chinese leader will be greeted by the guards of honor.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8. The visit, the first one in eight years, will be "an important milestone in the improvement and renewal of China-Serbia relations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Xi and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are expected to discuss issues both on the global and regional agenda, improve the level of China-Serbia relations, and chalk-up a course for the development of future bilateral ties.