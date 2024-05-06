Ukrainian army last weekend tried to regain positions near LPR's Svatovo — expert

LUGANSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army unsuccessfully tried to regain previously lost positions near Svatovo, the Lugansk People’s Republic over the weekend, military expert Andrey Marochko has told TASS.

"Over the weekend, tensions in the area of Svatovo, Kuzemovka and Stelmakhovka grew significantly, as the enemy became more active there and tried to regain previously lost positions. But our servicemen counterattacked not only to repulse the enemy, but also gain more favorable lines and positions," Marochko said.

He added that on Easter Ukrainian troops opened fire on the territory of the LPR and positions of Russian troops.

On April 30, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces were ready for possible provocations by the Ukrainian military in a number of frontline settlements of Russia during the May holidays.