Southern neighbors of US to regain stolen lands — Russian Security Council’s secretary

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has no doubts that the southern neighbors of the United States will eventually regain the territories stolen from them by the Americans.

"There can be no doubt that sooner or later the southern neighbors of the United States will regain the territories stolen from them," Patrushev told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily in an interview.

He recalled that "the United States owes its status of a great power to economic achievements based on shameless actions to seize territories and resources, exploit peoples and profit from the military misfortunes of other counties."

"At the same time, it has remained a patchwork quilt that can easily come apart along the seams," he said.

Patrushev speculates that country may split into the North and the South again to get back to its original shape.

"Moreover, no one can rule out that the South will move towards Mexico, whose lands the Americans seized in 1848. This is an area of more than two million square kilometers," he added.

Patrushev stressed that "Latin American leaders do not hide the fact that the awareness of the destructive role of the United States has become widely spread."

"The establishment of the Guantanamo base is regarded as direct theft of Cuban sovereignty. This is just one of many examples of systematic encroachments on the independence of Latin American countries," Patrushev said.