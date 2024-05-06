Sri Lanka decides to keep free visas for tourists from Russia, six other countries

NEW DELHI, May 6. /TASS/. Sri Lankan authorities made the decision to keep free visas for tourists from Russia and six other countries, the Cabinet said in its statement.

"It was confirmed that the free visa service currently offered to citizens of seven countries, India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will continue," the government of Sri Lanka said.

The authorities also made the decision to main the current $50 fee "for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka," the document reads.

"Amidst the notable progress in the country’s tourism sector, numerous stakeholders within the industry have recently urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe to maintain the maximum visa fee for foreigners at $50," the statement indicates.