Russian troops liberate Ocheretino community in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian troops fully liberated the community of Ocheretino in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and repulsed eight Ukrainian army counterattacks over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Battlegroup Center units fully liberated the settlement of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations, improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 115th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Arkhangelskoye and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repulsed eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 78th separate air assault regiment, 47th mechanized, 142nd and 143rd infantry and 68th jaeger brigades near the settlements of Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Solovyovo, Berdychi, Semyonovka and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it specified.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours amounted to 380 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-manufactured Bradley, an armored combat vehicle and three pickup trucks, the ministry reported.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a US-manufactured 105mm M102 light howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian forces destroy 305 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions and destroyed roughly 305 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 30th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 77th airmobile and 1st National Guard brigades near the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 305 personnel and two armored personnel carriers in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, it said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, four 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian troops advance to better positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops gained advantageous sites in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 290 personnel and 8 items of military hardware over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd and 93rd mechanized, 5th and 92nd assault and 56th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Grigorovka, Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 290 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun," the ministry said.

Russian troops take better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops took better frontline positions and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 108th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 135 personnel, 3 pickup trucks, a British-made FH70 howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer and a Rapira anti-tank gun in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade, 35th marine infantry brigade and 121st territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Ivanovka, Mikhailovka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 118th mechanized brigade north of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 45 personnel, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Western-made missile weaponry depot in Odessa

Russian troops destroyed a Western-made missile weaponry depot in Odessa, a fuel base and workshops for the production of missile fuel and armament for drones over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The following targets were destroyed: a warehouse storing Western-made missile weaponry in the area of the city of Odessa and a P-19 aerial target detection and tracking radar near the settlement of Kozyutovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army’s 218th integrated maintenance center, workshops for the production of missile fuel and also armament for unmanned aerial vehicles and struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 108 areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 2 French-made smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 2 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 593 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,762 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,917 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,279 multiple rocket launchers, 9,314 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,479 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.