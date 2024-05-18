Putin, Kazakh president discuss bilateral cooperation in phone call

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan have held a phone call, discussing bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties touched upon some issues related to bilateral cooperation and upcoming meetings at various levels. They reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting allied relations and strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

Putin also shared his impressions from a visit to China with Tokayev, the Kremlin press service added.

Putin made a state visit to China on May 16-17. His talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place at the Zhongnanhai government residence in Beijing, were followed by an informal lunch. The leaders were joined by several members of their delegations, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoiug and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.