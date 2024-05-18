Ukrainian shelling leaves 11 injured in Kherson Region - governor’s press service

GENICHESK, May 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling of the town of Skadovsk in the Kherson Region has left 11 people injured, the regional governor’s press service said in a statement.

"The number of those injured has risen to 11; some of them suffered shrapnel injuries. All the injured are receiving medical care," the statement reads.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote on Telegram earlier that a Ukrainian shelling attack had destroyed a private house in Skadovsk. The attack involved HIMARS rockets.