Talking about sending troops to Ukraine Macron diverts public attention — Donetsk leader

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to divert attention of his country’s citizens from internal issues to an external agenda in order to remain in office, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on air on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He was commenting on the statements of the French leader about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

In an interview with the British magazine The Economist, Macron admitted that the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine should be considered if there is a request from Kiev in case Russian forces break through the front line. According to Macron, many countries understood Paris' approach and agreed with its stance on this issue.

"Who does Macron mean? These [countries] might be Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia. This is a list of "many countries" that Macron mentions. Of course, this possible involvement of France in the war is unacceptable, I expect that there will be enough prudence here and that the rest of the French leadership, let’s say, should not stoop to such dangerous populism. My personal opinion is that Macron is trying to switch [public attention] to the external agenda from the internal one, taking into account the difficulties that we are now observing even with the naked eye in France itself," Pushilin said.

He added that "[France needs] to restore order, to deal with the sentiments, protests, changes that are now taking place in France itself."

"In order to stay in office, to enable a certain political technology, Macron is trying to switch the attention of - first of all, I believe - the internal audience to the external agenda with such dangerous actions," Pushilin explained.