Hamas agrees to Gaza truce proposal

CAIRO, May 6. /TASS/. Hamas said it notified mediators Egypt and Qatar that it approved their proposal for a truce in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh spoke by phone with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Director Abbas Kamel. During the conversation, he informed the mediators that the movement had endorsed their proposed ceasefire agreement," the group said on Telegram.

It hasn’t been reported under what conditions the radicals agreed to the proposal or whether the proposal they approved is the same as the one that was endorsed by Israel.

The latest Israel-approved ceasefire proposal was passed on to Hamas by Egypt on April 27. The plan stipulates the release of 20 to 40 from Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire in the enclave.