MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding the closing meeting with the current government, the 17th in the latest history of Russia.

The head of state arrived in the cabinet building at Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow to hold it.

The government will step down tomorrow, on the presidential inauguration day. Deputy prime ministers and ministers will continue working in the acting status until the new composition is approved.