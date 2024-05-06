Russian Foreign Ministry tells French ambassador Paris’ policies destructive

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Pierre Levy, the French ambassador to Moscow, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday after bellicose statements by the French leadership to be told that Moscow regards Paris' policies as destructive. France's attempts to create some kind of "strategic uncertainty" for Russia with speculations about sending troops to Ukraine are doomed to fail, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

"In connection with the increasingly bellicose statements by the French leadership and available evidence of France's growing involvement in the conflict around Ukraine, French ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 6. The Russian side expressed fundamental assessments of Paris’ destructive and provocative policies, leading to a further escalation of the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said.

Levy was told that the French authorities' attempts to create some kind of "strategic uncertainty" for Russia with their "irresponsible statements about the possible dispatch of Western military contingents to Ukraine are doomed to fail. The goals and tasks of the special military operation will be achieved."

Levy avoided answering reporters' questions after leaving the Foreign Ministry building.

Earlier, French President leader Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the British magazine The Economist acknowledged it might be possible to consider sending troops to Ukraine in case of Kiev's request "if Russian forces break through the frontline." Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitriy Peskov told reporters that these speculations were an unprecedented new round of tension.