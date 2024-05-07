UK government’s delegate to skip Putin’s inauguration

LONDON, May 7. /TASS/. A delegate representing the government of the United Kingdom will not attend the inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Reuters news agency reported citing the Foreign Office.

"The UK will not field a representative at the Inauguration of President Vladimir Putin," the agency quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The inauguration of Vladimir Putin is set to take place at noon Moscow time on May 7. The presidential election was held from March 15 through 17. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin won 87.28% of votes. Voter turnout was 77.44%.