Infrastructural facility damaged after Ukrainian drone attack — official

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian army attacked an infrastructural facility in Murom village in the Belgorod Region, Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Murom village of the Shebekinsky Municipal District was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces using a kamikaze drone. Nobody was injured as a result of the explosion; an infrastructural communication facility was damaged," the governor said.

Emergency teams will start recovering efforts after agreeing upon with the Russian Defense Ministry, he added.