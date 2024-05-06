Slovakia’s charge d'affaires to attend inauguration of Russian President — TASR

BRATISLAVA, May 6. /TASS/. Slovakia's charge d'affaires to the Russian Federation will represent the republic at the upcoming inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the TASR news agency reported with reference to the Slovak Foreign Ministry.

"The Slovak Republic is aware of the complexity of the situation, but is nevertheless opposed to the creation of a new Iron Curtain, and this attitude is also confirmed by those European countries that are sending their diplomatic representatives to the inauguration," said the ministry's press department.

Meanwhile, as the news portal pravda.sk reported, there will be no representative of Slovakia at the Victory Day celebrations on Red Square in Moscow.

"The Slovak Embassy in Moscow did not receive an invitation to the celebrations [to mark] the end of World War II," the Slovak Foreign Ministry told the portal.

Vladimir Putin's inauguration will take place on May 7 at 12:00 Moscow time.