French ambassador to represent Paris at Putin’s inauguration — source

PARIS, May 6. /TASS/. French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy will represent his country at the inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, a French diplomatic source told TASS.

"France will be represented by its ambassador to Russia at the presidential inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, May 7," the source said.

According to the source, Paris "took note of the results of the presidential election in Russia" in March. He cited the French authorities’ earlier statement pointing to alleged "repressions" against the opposition and civil activists and condemning the presidential election in Donbass and Novorossia.

The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on May 7. The presidential election was held from March 15 through 17. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin won 87.28% of votes. Voter turnout was 77.44%