Chinese President Xi supports Olympic truce initiative for 2024 Summer Games in Paris

PARIS, May 6. /TASS/. China supports the initiative of the Olympic truce for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"The world is very turbulent nowadays," the Chinese leader stated. "Being a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible world power, China proposes an initiative jointly with France to announce a global ceasefire on the occasion of the [2024 Summer] Olympic Games."

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling to Europe for the first time in five years and he has scheduled visits to Paris, Belgrade and Budapest upon invitations of the leaders of France, Serbia and Hungary. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported earlier that the European tour of Xi Jinping will last between May 5 and 10.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated earlier that President Xi Jinping's visits to European capitals would promote China's relations with France, Serbia, Hungary and Europe on the whole, as well as would boost global peaceful development.

Xi Jinping arrived in France on May 5 and planned to stay there until May 7. The visit is timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. According to spokesperson Lin Jian, the talks between the heads of state would strengthen mutual political trust and take the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron were set to discuss ties between Beijing and Paris, as well as the Chinese-European relations on the whole. During the China-France summit, a trilateral meeting is also expected to be held with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Xi Jinping and Macron were also expected to exchange their opinions on international and regional issues of mutual interest. The leaders were also set to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, as well as trade issues and global climate change cooperation.