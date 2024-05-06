Diplomats from friendly countries only invited to May 9 parade — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The heads of diplomatic missions and military attaches from friendly countries have been invited to the May 9 parade, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov has told a news briefing. He also mentioned the leaders of the countries invited to the event.

The heads of structures of the CIS, the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the CSTO, the EAEU, the SCO, "heads of diplomatic missions of friendly states, as well as military attaches from friendly states" have been invited to attend, the Russian presidential aide said.

"The leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will be present," Ushakov said and added that the presidents of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau were invited separately.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will not be able to attend.

"Azerbaijan will be holding special events dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev," Ushakov explained.

After the parade the guests will "take part in a joint ceremony of laying of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden," Ushakov said. "Then a reception on behalf of our president will follow in the Kremlin for the heads of delegations attending the parade," he added.

The parade to mark the 79th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.