French Foreign Ministry denies France sent troops to Ukraine

PARIS, May 6. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry has said that reports of deploying French troops to Ukraine are false in a statement on its page on the X social network.

"Disinformation campaigns on France’s support to Ukraine are as active as ever," the statement said. "France has not sent troops to #Ukraine," the diplomatic agency asserted.

Earlier, media reports said that France had sent 1,500 troops to Ukraine, citing a statement by former US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryen.