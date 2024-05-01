MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to throw people from Baltic countries, Poland, Germany, and France " into the fire of war," Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (outlawed in Ukraine), said in an interview with TASS.

"This is no secret now that America’s defense sector is capitalizing on the death of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and NATO has received a possibility to drain money from Europe. They are seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, and the French into the fire of war. They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," he said, adding that the collective West, led by the United States, is practicing "violence and murder of opponents as a routine political process.

According to Medvedchuk, Washington has "revived the principle" of Italian fascism "For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law." "And the collective West is actively using this Nazi principle in its policy," he stressed.