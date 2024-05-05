Czech government officially recalls ambassador from Russia — news agency

PRAGUE, May 5. /TASS/. The Czech government has officially recalled to his own country Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka, who returned to Prague back in late 2022, the CTK news agency reported referring to the Foreign Ministry.

The Czech Foreign Ministry, in reply to a question from the news agency, informed that Pivonka will leave the post of ambassador at the end of May. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky earlier expressed gratitude to him for his work in Moscow.

The Czech Embassy to Russia has been actually headed by Charge d'Affaires Jan Ondrejka after Pivonka left for Prague. The Czech authorities are planning to send a new ambassador to Moscow. Relations between Prague and Moscow have significantly deteriorated in recent years. Czech media reported earlier that former Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Kostoval may replace Pivonka.

The foreign minister also said that Jan Ondrejka will not take part in the upcoming inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, citing the current state of bilateral relations.