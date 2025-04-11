Russian SVR chief pledges continued dialogue with US on prisoner swaps

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Communication with the new US administration on exchanging prisoners and other issues will be continued, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told reporters.

"Dialogue with the new US administration on various issues, including the matters that you have mentioned, will certainly be continued," the SVR chief said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said that the United States and Russia had carried out a prisoner swap in the United Arab Emirates on April 10.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that Russian citizen Artur Petrov was returned to his home country. Petrov was arrested in Cyprus in August 2023 on Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting American microelectronics. A year later, he was extradited to the United States. The FSB said that he was swapped for Ksenia Karelina, a US national who was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February 2024. In August 2024, Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in a prison colony on charges of high treason for collecting funds for the Ukrainian armed service since February 2022.