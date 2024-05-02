US fails to shoot down Iranian missiles, drones in strike on Israel — IRGC general

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. The forces of the US, NATO and a number of Arab countries failed to intercept Iranian missiles and drones that hit Israel in a massive attack on April 14, Major-General Ali Belali, an advisor to the commander of the Air and Space Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), has said.

"NATO, the United States and Arab countries of the region wanted to create barriers for our drones, missiles and cruise missiles, but they failed. The world was not able to stop us," he said in an interview with CNN. Israel was assisted in its efforts to intercept Iranian missiles and drones by Britain, the US and France. Jordan's air defense forces also shot down objects that violated its airspace.

Belali described Iranian weapons as "an important factor of strength and the exercise of power in the world."

Asked how many Iranian projectiles had reached targets in Israel, the IRGC spokesman replied: "You have to ask the Israelis."

The interview was recorded by CNN at the IRGC's Air and Space Forces exhibition in Tehran. Belali gave reporters a tour and showed them samples of the weapons used in the massive strike on Israel in response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. According to CNN, this was the first time US media had access to the exhibition.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including an attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. According to Iranian state media, Israeli military installations were the targets. The Israel Defense Forces said that they had intercepted 99% of the Iranian projectiles. Minor damage was caused to the Nevatim airbase, the IDF said.