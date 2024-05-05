West recognizes deteriorating situation in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Western countries recognize the deteriorating situation on the front in Ukraine and need to think how not to lose to Russia in the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Now we hear confessions from the mouths of Western figures that Ukraine is becoming more and more difficult. <...> But the weapons that are going to Ukraine are literally being assembled all over the world - more than 50 countries are involved in this work. At first it was led by the Americans, now they are using NATO as a coordinating structure, they are holding meetings in the Ramstein format," he said in an interview with Bosnia’s ATV channel. "Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said a few days ago at the last such meeting that they will never be defeated. That is, they no longer talk about defeating Russia, but about not defeating it," the top diplomat emphasized.

According to Lavrov, such statements by Western diplomats are "a rather eloquent characterization of the fact that the line of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia is doomed to failure." "The most far-sighted and simply intelligent, serious politicians in the West realize this," the minister pointed out.

"In essence, Lloyd Austin, like Sigmund Freud, recognized that it is not the Ukrainians who are at war, they are just a tool. Their lives mean nothing. The West constantly emphasizes that it will not allow its citizens to die in Donbass," he said. "But let's make sure that fewer Ukrainians die in Donbass. This is a racist logic that I do not even want to talk about," Lavrov concluded.