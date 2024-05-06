Ukrainian counteroffensive unfeasible despite arms promises — Estonian military expert

VILNIUS, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to launch a new counteroffensive in the special military operation zone even if it receives all the weapons promised by Western partners in the near future, Estonia’s public broadcasting ERR portal said, citing reserve lieutenant colonel Leo Kunnas.

According to him, even if the Kiev regime receives 800,000 artillery shells promised to it within the framework of the Czech initiative, F-16 fighter jets and US military aid, this will only be enough for the Ukrainian army to hold the frontline until the end of summer or fall. "Yet these forces and means are not enough for a large-scale counteroffensive on an operating and, moreover, strategic level to return a significant part of the lost territory," Kunnas cautioned.

In May, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in 2024 surpassed 111,000 troops and 21,000 units of arms and military hardware.