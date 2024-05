TASS, May 6. One of the most effective Russian snipers in the special military operation zone has told TASS about the elimination of a Ukrainian serviceman wearing a German wartime helmet with an SS emblem.

"We’ve eliminated a Ukrainian serviceman who was wearing a war helmet with SS runes on it," the sniper said.

He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination. It is now kept in a small "museum" of trophies at the group's base.