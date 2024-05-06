Senior Hamas officials says that it’s Israel’s turn to decide about ceasefire

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that senior Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh told him over the phone that now it is up to Israel to decide on the ceasefire.

"Tonight, during a phone call with me, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh <…> stated: ‘We sent Hamas' response to the plan proposed by Egypt and Qatar to stop the Israeli regime’s attacks, exchange prisoners, lift the blockade, and... now the ball is in the opposite court. We are honest in our intentions,’" the top Iranian diplomat wrote on his X account.

Hamas said earlier that it had notified the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it accepted their draft agreement on a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip. According to the sources of the Al Jazeera television channel, the proposal that has been accepted by Hamas envisages the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave and complete lifting of the blockade

The latest official ceasefire proposal that had been coordinated with Israel was handed over to Hamas by Egypt on April 27. It envisaged the release of 20 out of 40 hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire in the enclave.