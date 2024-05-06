Thousands of trucks crowding on EU and Russia borders — newspaper

HELSINKI, May 6. /TASS/. Thousands of trucks are waiting for clearance procedures on the border of the European Union and Russia, the Finnish business news outlet Kauppalehti said.

The record high queue is registered at the moment at the Terekhovo - Burachki border crossing between Latvia and Russia. As of May 1, about 2,000 trucks were in the queue, while about one hundred vehicles may cross the border during the day. The waiting time grows to three weeks against such indicators, the news outlet said.

Border stations between Lithuania and Belarus and between Lithuania and Russia are also highly overloaded, the newspaper said. The queue of about one thousand trucks is standing at all Belarusian border crossing in direction of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The main reason of traffic jams is the decline in the number of crossing points. All checkpoints in Finland, two checkpoints on the Latvian-Russian border and two checkpoints on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border are completely closed. Russia closed for repair the motorway segment of the checkpoint in Ivangorod.