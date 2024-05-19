Russia’s battlegroup West wipes out up to 440 Ukrainian troops over day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 105 servicemen and a Marder infantry fighting vehicle in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s battlegroup East, the Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 123rd Ukrainian territorial defense brigade and the 21st National Guardd brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 105 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, three vehicles, a UK-made 155 mm FH-70 howitzer, as well as a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer," the ministry said, adding that the battlegroup also occupied more favorable positions, as well as defeated the manpower and equipment of the 128th territorial defense brigade near Velikaya Novoselka and Makarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 60 servicemen in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr

"The Dnepr battlegroup struck manpower and equipment of the 37th Ukrainian marine brigade and the 65th mechanized brigade near Veseloye in the Kherson Region and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. Ukrainian forces lost up to 60 servicemen, five vehicles, a US-made 155 mm M777, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, as well as a D-30 122-mm howitzer," the ministry said.

Russia’s battlegroup North continues advancing deep into the Ukrainian defenses in the Kharkov Region

"The northern battlegroup continues to advance deep into the enemy's defenses. It defeated the manpower and equipment of the Foreign Legion, the Ukrainian 24th, 42nd mechanized brigades, the 125th territorial defense brigade near Lukyantsy, Veseloye, Radgospnoye in the Kharkov Region. The battlegroup also repelled five enemy counterattacks near Volchansk, Liptsy and Tikhoye in Kharkov Region," the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian military lost up to 230 servicemen, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 10 pickup trucks, a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer, as well as a Grad MLRS.

Russian air defenses downed 104 Ukrainian drones, as well as 12 ATACMS missiles and four Hammer bombs

"The air defenses shot down 103 drones, including 62 fixed-wing drones destroyed over the territory of Russia at night, one Tochka-U tactical missile, 12 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles produced by the United States, four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two US-made HARM anti-radar missiles, as well as nine US-made HIMARS rockets," the military said.

Russia’s battlegroup West has taken more favorable positions and destroyed up to 440 Ukrainian servicemen and eight units of equipment

"The western battlegroup occupied more favorable positions and defeated the 63rd Ukrainian mechanized brigade near Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 440 servicemen, two vehicles, three US-made 155 mm M777 howitzers, a 152 mm Msta-B howitzer and two 122 mm Gvozdika howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower in 112 areas

"Russian operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile troops and artillery struck the enemy's accumulations of manpower and military equipment in 112 areas," the ministry said.