Israel’s operation in Rafah comes as response to attack on border crossing — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Israel’s May 5 military actions in Rafah came as a response to an attack on a border checkpoint, Deputy Israeli Ambassador to Russia Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov has told TASS.

"On May 5, Hamas attacked the Kerem Shalom border crossing, one of the current routes for Israeli humanitarian deliveries to Gaza. The militants shelled [it] from the territory of Rafah, from positions next to the UAE hospital. Therefore, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike on terrorists’ launchers," she said.

"Yesterday [Sunday’s] attacks on the border crossing once again demonstrated that Hamas is reluctant to negotiate or release Israeli hostages," the diplomat added.

She went on to say that Israel, together with its international partners, has created a humanitarian zone, providing safety and vital infrastructure for displaced Gaza residents.

"In line with the Israeli government’s instructions, considering the latest developments in the enclave, Gaza residents will be relocated from certain areas of Rafah to the humanitarian zone," the diplomat said.