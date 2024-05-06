Kyrgyz president to attend SEEC meeting, Victory Day parade in Moscow

BISHKEK, May 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov intends to attend a Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) meeting and the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz presidential administration, said.

"President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union on May 8 and attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9," the presidential press service reported.

According to Azymbakiev, reports "on the implementation of strategic directions for Eurasian economic integration until 2025" and "the implementation of the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) key international activities" will be presented to the heads of state at the SEEC meeting.

"A number of international decisions and documents are expected to be adopted, including a draft protocol on digital information exchange between the EAEU and its member states on one side and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the other, based on a digital system to certify and verify the origin of goods," the press service quoted the official as saying.