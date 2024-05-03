NATO wants `hot war’ with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance wants to go to war with Russia which would destroy the United States and possibly Hungary as well, noted US journalist Tucker Carlson said as he released an interview with the political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Balazs Orban, on his website on Thursday.

According to the Hungarian politician, his country "can end up in a heated war between NATO and Russia," a scenario that he described as "the worst thing possible.". "And no one, no one wants to do it, but no one is strong enough to stop it," Orban, the namesake of the Hungarian PM (no relation), added.

"But everything they're doing shows they want a hot war with Russia, which will destroy the United States and possibly Hungary, too," Tucker retorted.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that NATO planners believe that a "Russian invasion outright" of a neighboring NATO country is unlikely any time soon. At the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, NATO leaders called Russia "the most significant and direct security threat" as they approved the first defense plan since the end of the Cold War era for a conflict with Russia.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed as nonsense repeated allegations by the West that Moscow is planning to fight against NATO.