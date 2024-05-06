Russian ambassador summoned to Czech Foreign Ministry over cyberattack charges — agency

PRAGUE, May 6. /TASS/. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has summoned Russia’s ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky over allegations Russia may be behind cyberattacks on Czech facilities, the CTK news agency has said.

"We called on Russia to stop these actions which contradict UN norms and its own obligations," the agency quoted Lipavsky as saying.

The Russian embassy did not comment on the ambassador's visit to the Czech Foreign Ministry.

The Czech Foreign Ministry on May 3 argued that the country's state bodies and critical infrastructure facilities had been attacked by Russia-linked hackers since 2023. According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, a group calling itself APT28 was behind the attacks. According to a statement on the ministry's website, the hackers tried to steal data from Czech agencies and organizations through weaknesses in the Microsoft Outlook email service.

The Czech Foreign Ministry's statement stressed that cyberattacks on political entities, government organizations and critical infrastructure posed a threat to national security and democratic processes in the country.