State Duma bans foreign agents from acting as candidates, observers during elections

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma passed amendments prohibiting foreign agents from acting as candidates, candidate trusted entities, or observers during elections of all levels.

These rules were included in amendments to the bill, which was initially designed to prohibit citizens from participating in elections in single-mandate constituencies if their papers are filed with mistakes or typos.

Currently, top officials, Duma deputies, governors, their direct subordinates, judges and prosecutors, members of commissions with a right of deciding vote cannot act as observers at elections. The new amendments also add senators, foreign agents and those included in the list of people involved in operation of extremist or terrorist organization to this list.

Under the new rules, people deemed foreign agents must make sure this status is removed before filing their papers. This was confirmed by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"Those who have been deemed a foreign agent cannot take part in elections. But still, they have a chance to have this status withdrawn; they can stop taking money for their actions from abroad. And then, please, take part in the election all you want. These norms are very liberal," Volodin said, adding that 10 foreign agents currently act as deputies of various levels in Russia.