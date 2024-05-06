US not to send troops to Ukraine — Department of State spokesman

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. The United States is not planning to send its troops to Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"I'm just not going to comment on statements made by members of Congress. The President has made clear that he will not send US troops to fight in Ukraine," he said, commenting on the statement by US House of Representatives (lower chamber of the US Congress) Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said that Washington would probably have to deploy its troops to the Ukrainian conflict zone in case of Kiev's defeat.

"We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict — not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen," he said in an interview with CBS television.