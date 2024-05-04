LONDON, May 4. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has developed a detailed plan on resolving the Ukrainian conflict peacefully, but will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing an anonymous source close to the politician.

"There is a plan, but he’s not going to debate it with cable news networks because then you lose all leverage," the source said.

Instead, according to the source, Trump will focus on a simple message that he would end the war in an attempt to win over US voters.

At the end of April, Trump said in an interview with Time that he would not provide aid to Ukraine if elected unless Europe chips in.

Russia has repeatedly voiced its position regarding the situation around Ukraine at various levels. Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow has always been and remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis, and it is ready to respond to truly serious proposals, while the Kiev regime interrupted and prohibited further negotiations with Russia.