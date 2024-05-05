Russia holds final rehearsal of Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A final rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War took place on Moscow’s Red Square on Sunday.

This year, the main military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 will involve more than 9,000 troops, 75 weapons systems and also aircraft.

The foot columns will comprise regiments, battalions and companies of the armed services and military branches, parade units from Suvorov infantry and Nakhimov naval, cadet and military musical schools, members of the Young Army youth movement, female service members, Cossacks and a consolidated military band.

Participants in the special military operation in Ukraine will also march across Red Square.

A legendary WWII T-34 tank with the red banner will traditionally lead the mechanized column at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

The mechanized column will also include Tigr and Spartak armored wheeled vehicles and various modifications of the Akhmat family of armored vehicles produced by the Remdiesel plant. BTR-82 armored personnel carriers, Iskander tactical missile systems, S-400 surface-to-air missile launchers and Yars road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems are also set to move across Red Square during the May 9 military parade.

The parade will end with a fly-past of two aerobatic groups that will release fumes in the colors of the Russian national flag.

Overall, military parades will take place in 28 Russian cities on May 9 and involve more than 50,000 troops and about 1,000 items of armament and military hardware.