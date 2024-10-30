Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks 'vital target' in Israel — statement

DUBAI, October 30. /TASS/. Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement have attacked a "vital target" in Israel with a drone, the movement said.

"Today, on Wednesday, October 30, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement attacked with a drone a vital target in the north of the occupied [Palestinian] territories," the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel. "The movement confirms that operations aimed at destroying the enemy's strongholds will be significantly intensified," the militants said.

Iraq’s Shia groups have become more active after tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023. Then, Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.