Moscow bars over 130 Australians from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is banning entry to 131 Australian nationals indefinitely in response to politically motivated sanctions that were introduced by the Australian government against Russian individuals and legal entities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In response to the Australian government's politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West,’ entry into the Russian Federation is barred indefinitely to an additional 131 Australians representing the military-industrial complex, journalists and public figures who are promoting an anti-Russian agenda in that country," the statement reads.

The Russian ministry’s statement also stated that since "official Canberra has no intention of abandoning its anti-Russian course and continues introducing new sanctions measures, work on updating the Russian stop-list will continue."

The Russian Foreign Ministry supplemented its statement with a list of the aformentioned Australians banned from entering Russia.