Putin signs law on Russia's exit from international sea exploration council

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on the denunciation of the Convention for the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).

In March 2023, contrary to the provisions of the Convention, the Council decided to suspend Russia’s membership. The accompanying documents submitted to the State Duma said the decision had never been canceled despite repeated appeals from the Russian side. The Council conducts international oceanographic and fisheries research. On its basis it drafts proposals for the rational use of marine resources, including the sustainable use and protection of vulnerable ecosystems.

The Convention was signed in Copenhagen on September 12, 1964 and entered into force on July 22, 1968. Russia has participated in it as a successor of the Soviet Union.